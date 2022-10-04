 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News