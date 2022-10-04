Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York
