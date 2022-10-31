Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.