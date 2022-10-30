York's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
