Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

