Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

