Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.