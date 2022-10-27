 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

York's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News