York's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York
