For the drive home in York: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in York, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
