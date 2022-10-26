For the drive home in York: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York
