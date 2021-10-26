Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.