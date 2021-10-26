York's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Peri…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect perio…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies a…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…