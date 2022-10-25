For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York
