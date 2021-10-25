Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.