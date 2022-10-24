 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

