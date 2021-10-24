This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Peri…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies a…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.