Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

