For the drive home in York: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will…
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
For the drive home in York: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mi…