Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York
