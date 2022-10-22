For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in York, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in York: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a co…
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degre…