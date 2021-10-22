 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

