Tonight's weather conditions in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York
