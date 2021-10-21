 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

