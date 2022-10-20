 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

