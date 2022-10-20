For the drive home in York: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York
