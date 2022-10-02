For the drive home in York: Generally fair. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York
