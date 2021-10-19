Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York
