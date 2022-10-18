 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

