Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York
