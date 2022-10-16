 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News