Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

