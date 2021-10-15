For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. W…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…