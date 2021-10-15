Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.