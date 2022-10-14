Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.