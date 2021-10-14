 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

