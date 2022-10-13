 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

