Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.