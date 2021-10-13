This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York
