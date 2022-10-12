Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.