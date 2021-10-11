 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

