This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
Still a few showers around Wednesday morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. Yet another cold front is going to arrive on Thursday. Find out what changes it will bring in our weather update.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
