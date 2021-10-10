Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in York: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a moderate …
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.