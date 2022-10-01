 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

