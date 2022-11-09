Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Windy with periods of thunderstorms after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.