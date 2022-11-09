York's evening forecast: Windy with periods of thunderstorms after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
