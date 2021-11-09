York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
