Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

