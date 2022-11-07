 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

