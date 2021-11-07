York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in York: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The York area…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…