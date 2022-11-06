York's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…