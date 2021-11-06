This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 d…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The York area…
This evening in York: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.