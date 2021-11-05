 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

