 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News