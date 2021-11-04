 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

