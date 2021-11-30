 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News