Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York
