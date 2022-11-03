Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.