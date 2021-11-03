This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.