For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
