Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

